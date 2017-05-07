21 Marvel Video Games Ranked Worst to Best

Greatest (and Worst) Marvel Games

Marvel Comics has inspired dozens of video games since the early ‘80s -- some are regarded among the best games of all time, while others are more heinous than Thanos himself. You might have fond memories of swinging through Manhattan in Spider-Man 2 or losing all of your quarters to the X-Men arcade game, though you also might have suffered through movie tie-in slogs like Fantastic Four and Iron Man.

Fortunately, Marvel games are entering a bit of a golden age, thanks to new hits like Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy as well as promising upcoming titles such as Spider-Man PS4 and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. While you wait for those to arrive, here are 21 of the most notable Marvel video games ranked from worst to best.