The 11 Best AT&T Phones, Ranked Top to Bottom

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 is quite expensive for a smartphone, but then it offers capabilities no device can match. Take the S Pen, for example — the Note 8's defining accessory. Samsung's enhancements to the S Pen mean you can now use it to translate text on the fly, by hovering over it with the stylus. You can also use it to quickly jot down notes by starting to write even while the screen is off. But in other respects, the Note 8 is still a great overall phone, thanks to its gorgeous 6.3-inch AMOLED display, speedy Snapdragon 835 processor, and a generous 6GB of RAM. Even its dual cameras are some of the best in class, capable of portrait-style blurred backgrounds, wide angle photography, and 2x optical zoom.

Photo Credit: Tom's Guide