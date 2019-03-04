That Oppo with Crazy 10X Optical Zoom Will Be Released in April

If you are as fascinated by that Oppo prototype with an amazing 10x optical zoom as I am — a whooping 16 to 160mm! — there’s good news: it will debut as a real product in April, with an initial production run of two million units.

(Image credit: Oppo)

This is according to Gizmochina, which spotted a post from an Oppo VP on Weibo.Shown at Mobile World Congress 2019 to The Verge, Oppo’s new phone doesn’t have a name yet but we have details about how its star feature works.

(Image credit: The Verge)

The impossible zoom, which gives you a 16-160mm telephoto lens, works thanks to a clever trick. Rather than mounting all the lenses perpendicular to the phone’s backplane, a prism captures the light and makes it turn 90 degrees down.



(Image credit: Oppo)

As the above image shows, the telephoto lens array then has enough space to run parallel to the phone’s plane, hitting the sensor at the end. Logically, this kind of zoom power is supported by optical image stabilization.

Other than that, we know that the main camera will have a 48-megapixel sensor and a wide-angle camera. Hopefully, it will maintain that surface finish, which looks fantastic and it’s not the typical shiny finger-print trap.