OnePlus 7 Pro Software Update Brings Four Big Improvements

OnePlus has only been offering its OnePlus 7 Pro for a few days, but that isn't stopping the company from releasing a sizable update to improve some of its features.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The boutique Chinese smartphone maker on Friday (May 17) released a 150MB software update, according to GSMArena.

The update includes a new photo quality update that aims at improving the look of your images, according to the report.

that aims at improving the look of your images, according to the report. A new haptic feedback feature was also added to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The feature will ostensibly add a slight vibration when you interact with certain features in the device, letting you know you're performing an action.

was also added to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The feature will ostensibly add a slight vibration when you interact with certain features in the device, letting you know you're performing an action. A new 'Fnatic mode' for the smartphone will unlock a host of gaming-focused tools that weren't available out of the box, including additions to the Do Not Disturb function, so notifications and other alerts won't interrupt your gameplay, according to the report.

for the smartphone will unlock a host of gaming-focused tools that weren't available out of the box, including additions to the Do Not Disturb function, so notifications and other alerts won't interrupt your gameplay, according to the report. Interestingly, the update also includes a new DC Dimming feature that will reduce the amount of current flowing to the screen. Apparently the screen could have been susceptible to flickering when brightness was turned down, so the DC Dimming will eliminate that and ensure everything runs smoothly.

OnePlus released its OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this week to major fanfare. The device, which starts at $669, is one of the more advanced smartphones on the market for the price. It ditches the all-too-familiar notch at the top of the screen and replaces it with a pop-up selfie camera, so the 6.7-inch display can stretch across the face. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

Early OnePlus 7 Pro reviews have been positive, with some saying that it's one of the best Android phones on the market. In our OnePlus 7 Pro review, Caitlin McGarry gave the handset a score of 4.5 out of 5 — a "superior" rating. McGarry was impressed by its power and camera performance, but did have some concerns about its battery life.

"Buy it," McGarry said. "For less than $700, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers a gorgeous design, stunning display, powerful performance, solid cameras and a stellar version of Android. You can't buy a better phone for the price."

And now the OnePlus 7 Pro has a handful of improvements to make the phone an even stronger choice.