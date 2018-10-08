OnePlus 6T to Debut on Oct. 30

We know that the next flagship phone from OnePlus is going to include an embedded fingerprint sensor, a small teardrop notch on its display, and no headphone jack. Now we know when that new phone is going to arrive.

OnePlus says it will hold an October 30 event in New York where it will take the wraps off the OnePlus 6T, the follow-up to the OnePlus 6 that came out earlier this year. The OnePlus 6T launch kicks off at 11 a.m. ET.

It's not a surprise that OnePlus would launch another phone in 2018, after the OnePlus 6 debuted to rave reviews back in May. The past few years have seen OnePlus roll out a T series phone roughly five months after a flagship device arrives. With that history in mind, the OnePlus 6T arriving at the end of October puts the phone right on schedule.

While OnePlus plans to live stream the New York event, it's also offering tickets to anyone who wants to attend. Tickets cost $20 before tomorrow (Oct. 9) at 9 a.m. ET. After that, the price rises to $30. If you're balking at paying to attend someone else's product launch, OnePlus promises a swag bag containing goodies greater than the price of the ticket.

The T series update usually features enhancements over the phone OnePlus released earlier in the year. In the case of the OnePlus 6T, the biggest change looks to be a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath the screen — a feature OnePlus has already announced. OnePlus is also going to modify the notch at the top of the 6T's display, going with a teardrop-like design based on leaked renders of the phone. Some rumors had suggested the 6T would feature three rear cameras on the back, similar to the just-released LG V40 ThinQ, but that camera rumor has cooled off as of late.

Another thing you can likely expect with the OnePlus 6T — a higher price tag than the $529 OnePlus 6. OnePlus has typically raised the prices on its T series phones by $30 to $40 over the phones they've replaced.