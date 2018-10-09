Here's When You Can Buy the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus is planning to introduce its next flagship smartphone later this month, but it's already revealed one of the most important details.

The boutique smartphone maker has confirmed to The Verge that it will launch the OnePlus 6T on Nov. 6, or a week after the company plans to unveil the OnePlus 6T at a press event in New York City on Oct. 30. According to The Verge, OnePlus stopped short of actually revealing specs and pricing information for the OnePlus 6T.

Still, OnePlus has been more than willing to discuss its plans for the 6T. The company has already confirmed that it's ditching the headphone jack in the smartphone because it needs to make room for the virtual fingerprint sensor that will sit at the bottom of the screen.

The phone is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 and if leaked images are any indication, the notch on the front will be of the teardrop variety, meaning it'll only be big enough to wrap around the front-facing camera. On the rear, OnePlus is expected to offer dual cameras with a flash.

Perhaps the most important thing to consider in the OnePlus 6T is its price. And although OnePlus hasn't revealed pricing yet, the smartphone is expected to be hundreds of dollars cheaper than competing devices from Apple and Samsung. It's a standard move by OnePlus and one that has helped to prop up the company's business. We should know more about the 6T as its Oct. 30 reveal date nears, so stay tuned for the latest announcements.