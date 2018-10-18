Trending

Here’s One More Reason to Get the OnePlus 6T

By Android 

OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship will come with with the latest Android operating system out of the box.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced the latest icing on the cake on what looks to be one of the best phones of the year: the OnePlus 6T will come with Android Pie right out of the box.

According to BGR, Lau confirmed the day-one availability in response to a post on Chinese social media site Weibo.

Credit: Tom's Guide

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung’s Galaxy S and Note flagships are still waiting on Samsung’s special version of Android 9.0, and given the current state of the developer builds, they’ll likely be waiting for a long time.

Meanwhile, OnePlus’ upcoming aluminum-and-glass phone will not have to go through any upgrade process to get the new OS.

MORE: OnePlus 6T Rumors: Everything You Need to Know

Right now, only the just-released Google Pixel 3, the Huawei Mate 20 series, and the Samsung Galaxy A will ship with Pie out of the box.

The OnePlus 6T — with its 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner, and 3,700mAh battery — is rumored to have a slightly higher price than its predecessor’s $546: about $20 to $30 across the board.