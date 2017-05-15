Here's How Powerful the OnePlus 5 Is

With Samsung releasing its Galaxy S8 last month, the smartphone rumor mill has now turned its focus to China-based OnePlus and its upcoming OnePlus 5 handset. And the latest leak surrounding the phone suggests that OnePlus may be working on a pretty powerful smartphone.

One of the more popular benchmarking apps on Android, AnTuTu, might have revealed some of the specs we can expect from OnePlus 5, according to Android Headlines, which obtained a copy of the benchmark statistics. The app revealed that the OnePlus A5000, a device believed to be known as the OnePlus 5 when it comes out later this year, will feature with a full-HD screen, rather than the quad-HD display some had hoped it would offer.

That disappointment aside, the OnePlus 5 benchmark offers some intriguing glimpses at the rumored phone. According to the benchmark, the OnePlus 5 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a mobile processor that, at least for now, is only available in the U.S. in the Galaxy S8 line. That could give the OnePlus 5 a big performance boost. A leaked benchmark, posted last week at GSMArena, showed the OnePlus 5 outperforming both the Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which both feature the Snapdragon 835.

As for the AnTuTu benchmark, it also suggests the OnePlus 5 will ship with 6GB of RAM and have 64GB of internal storage. To put that number in context, the Galaxy S8 features 4GB of RAM though it also comes with a 64GB capacity. On the graphics side, you can expect the Adreno 540 in the OnePlus 5, which, coupled with the Snapdragon 835, should pack plenty of processing power.

What's odd, however, is that AnTuTu isn't giving us an important clue about the handset's rear cameras. Several reports have suggested that the OnePlus 5 would ship with a dual-lens camera on the back, but the AnTuTu report says that the OnePlus 5 has a 16-megapixel camera. It's unclear whether that's a simple omission or OnePlus decided not to include dual lenses in its upcoming handset.

For its part, OnePlus has largely remained quiet about its plans for the OnePlus 5. The company has confirmed that the phone is coming and its executives have dropped some hints on social media. But they've yet to reveal actual information about the device.

Still, if the rumors are true, the OnePlus 5 will come with the aforementioned features and delver a slimmed-down design with metal and glass finishes. Unlike the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, however, the new phone could come with a fingerprint sensor under the screen and won't have a curved display.

Regardless, the OnePlus 5 could top all others on one, key feature: its price. According to several reports, the OnePlus 5, which will be available unlocked, could cost around $450 to $500. The Galaxy S8 costs hundreds of dollars more than that.

OnePlus has confirmed the smartphone will launch this summer. Most reports peg its release date at late June.