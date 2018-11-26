That Weird Dual-Screen Nubia X Is Even Cooler Than We Thought

We knew that the Nubia X dual-screen phone is innovative, but we didn’t know that it looks so amazingly cool. This thing is really neat, even when you are not using it, as rumormonger Ice Universe has discovered.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, it has no moving parts to uncover any selfie camera — Nubia has moved the phone’s selfie function to the main camera on the back, thanks to an extra 5.1-inch 1520 x 720 OLED screen on the phone’s reverse side. That allows users to take high-quality selfies with the main cameras and the flash, which is a great feature on its own.



But the back screen has other functions, as you can see in these videos. It sits under a mirror-like surface. Since it’s OLED, when a pixel is black, it emits no light whatsoever. It’s truly opaque black. Only the pixels that light up show through the surface.

The result is that the screen merges with the phone’s surface. The phone has several low-power personalization faces that use black as the background color and therefore take advantage of this effect, from clocks and notifications to decorative options like the animations shown here.

And sure, this is a gimmick and you don’t need it but, since you have the screen already for the selfies, why not take advantage to do something cool with it?

The front of the Nubia X has a true full screen 6.26-inch 2280 x 1080-pixel OLED display on the front with no notch and no bezels.

It’s not like having a secondary OLED screen makes this phone ultra expensive. Surprisingly, the Nubia X with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage with the latest Snapdragon 845 and 3,800-mAh battery is just $473 in China, with the top-of-the-line 8GB/256GB model going for just $602.