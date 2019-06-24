Trending

Pre-Prime Day Deal: $28 Off Netgear CM600 Cable Modem

By Amazon  

Get our favorite cable modem at its lowest price of 2019.

Cable companies are loaded with money. Chances are, you're not. So why pay them a monthly rental fee for your cable modem? Instead, we suggest you terminate that rental fee with a modem of your own and right now one of the best modems is on sale.

Currently, you can get the Netgear CM600 for just $71.99. That's $28 off and the best price we've seen this year for this modem. Keep in mind it was $67 on Cyber Monday, and it may likely drop down to that price (or lower) during Amazon Prime Day. The Prime member exclusive sale (sign up for a free 30-day trial here) is likely to occur sometime in mid-July.     

However, if you can't wait till then, it's a solid deal at $71.99. The 24x8 cable modem delivers max download speeds of 960 Mbps, which makes it a great pick if your Internet service tops 300 Mbps. The Netgear CM600 is also free of the Intel Puma 6 chipset, which has caused performance woes for rival high-speed modems.

The modem is on sale today only as part of Amazon's laptop and accessory sale.

