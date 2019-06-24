Pre-Prime Day Deal: $28 Off Netgear CM600 Cable Modem

Cable companies are loaded with money. Chances are, you're not. So why pay them a monthly rental fee for your cable modem? Instead, we suggest you terminate that rental fee with a modem of your own and right now one of the best modems is on sale.

Currently, you can get the Netgear CM600 for just $71.99. That's $28 off and the best price we've seen this year for this modem. Keep in mind it was $67 on Cyber Monday, and it may likely drop down to that price (or lower) during Amazon Prime Day. The Prime member exclusive sale (sign up for a free 30-day trial here) is likely to occur sometime in mid-July.

However, if you can't wait till then, it's a solid deal at $71.99. The 24x8 cable modem delivers max download speeds of 960 Mbps, which makes it a great pick if your Internet service tops 300 Mbps. The Netgear CM600 is also free of the Intel Puma 6 chipset, which has caused performance woes for rival high-speed modems.

Netgear CM600

The modem is on sale today only as part of Amazon's laptop and accessory sale.