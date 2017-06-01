Moto Z2 Play Brings Even More Mods to the Family

Moto isn’t giving up on the dream of a modular phone. In fact, alongside the new Moto Z2 Play, the company is adding four new mods to its growing ecosystem of add-ons.

Due out later this summer and available unlocked or through Verizon, the $499 Moto Z2 Play is a follow-up to the company’s stylish and long-lasting mid-range handset from 2016. The Z2 Play boasts a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of 64GB of storage, microSD card slot and a 12-MP rear camera.

The most exciting features are the second-generation Moto Mods. Some mods, like the $80 TurboPower Pack and $80 JBL SoundBoost 2 speakers, are refreshes of last year’s add-ons. But there's also a new $40 Style Shell that adds the convenience of wireless charging in addition to a little extra flair. Then there’s the Moto GamePad, an all-new add-on that serious mobile gamers will really want to take check out.

The $80 GamePad turns your phone into a full-fledged portable gaming machine by adding an analog stick and d-pad on the left, as well as a second analog stick and several buttons on the right. The Moto GamePad even sports left and right shoulder buttons – perfect for fighting or racing games – and a built-in 1,035 mAh battery so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice while gaming.

Of course, if you have a mod from a previous Moto Z phone, you’ll still be able to use those on the Z2 Play, too.

Moto is also touting a new laser autofocus and xenon flash for use with the Z2 Play’s rear camera, which should let you capture shaper, more colorful photos even at night.

With LG having abandoned its attempt at modularity on the LG G6, it's nice to see that Moto is keeping the fight alive along with the new Essential phone. Check back with Tom's Guide soon for a full review.