Our Favorite Logitech Gaming Headset Is On Sale for $90

From a comfy fit to a generous 16-hour battery life, Logitech's G533 has everything you could ask for in a gaming headset.

Amazon is currently offering the rarely discounted headset for just $89.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this headset.

The Editors' Choice headset features a boom mic with flexible arm, volume wheel, and programmable button. Although it's substantially heavy, even weight distribution and padded earcups make them comfortable to wear for hours on end.

The headphones have settings for stereo and surround sound. In The Witcher 3, surround sound made the stirring music and dialogue much more immersive. Meanwhile, the stereo settings worked fine for Heroes of the Storm. In general, we found that the G533 handled every genre with equal grace and fidelity.

Music also sounded great on the headphones, but keep in mind that these are wireless and don't have a 3.5mm jack so, if you want a wired connection, look elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the Logitech G533 is an excellent headset for gamers who like playing games across a variety of genres.