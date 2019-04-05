Price Drop: Grab Our Favorite Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker For $75

Spring is finally here and if you're looking for an inexpensive way to bring your tunes outdoors, we've found the perfect deal for you.

Walmart currently has the Editor's Choice JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $74.95. Normally priced at $99.99, that's $25 off and lowest price we've ever seen for this Bluetooth speaker. (Amazon offers the same price).

The JBL Flip 4 is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker to bring to the beach or pool. Despite its small size, it offers excellent bass, treble, and mid tones. It's also IPX7-certified, which means it can withstand being submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

We also like that it houses a 3,000mAh rechargeable battery, which offers up to 12 hours of playtime.

It's the best Bluetooth speaker you'll find for under $100.