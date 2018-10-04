iPhone XS Chargegate Has a Fix on the Way

Some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users are reporting problems with charging their phones. And now Apple is planning a fix.



When Apple releases its next iOS update, version 12.1, it'll include an update to the charging problem users are experiencing, according to CNET. Users who have experienced the problem say that their new iPhones won't charge when the screen is off and they plug in a Lightning cable into the handsets.

In order to fix the problem, they either need to place the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max on a wireless charging pad or turn on the screen. Then, the handset will begin charging.

The odd issue appears to be somewhat widespread, with users across the Internet on Apple Support forums, Twitter, and Reddit complaining of the problem. They've all said, however, that even when it doesn't initially appear that the phone is charging, as time goes on, it does appear to add charge.



Regardless, a fix is certainly in order. And according to CNET, it's currently in the iOS 12.1 beta. When people with the problem upgrade to the beta, the issue is resolved.

For those who haven't signed on to Apple's beta program, there are some solutions. For one, you can simply unplug the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and plug it back in. Most users have said that that simple step addresses it. You can also try to move it to a wireless charger, since the bug appears to be related to the Lightning port and not charging in general.

Apple released both iOS 12 and its new iPhones last month. The software has been generally well-received aside from this and other odd bugs that the company is working on. Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have earned high marks from reviewers for their outstanding power, design, and camera quality.

Still, Apple has been hit hard over its decision to price the handsets so high. The iPhone XS starts at $999 and the iPhone XS Max goes for $1,099 to start. The top-of-the-line iPhone XS Max retails for $1,449.

Apple has yet to announce when iOS 12.1 will be released to the public. But since it's currently in beta testing, it should be out sooner rather than later.