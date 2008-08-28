Man Finds Pictures of Factory Worker on New iPhone 3G

A member on the MacRumors forums posted pictures said he had found once he’d got home and activated his iPhone through iTunes. The home screen on his iPhone displayed a Chinese factory worker over what looked like an iPhone production line.

"Not sure if this is or is not the ’norm’ but I just received my brand new iPhone here in the UK and once it had been activated on iTunes I found that the home screen (the screen you can personalize with a photo) already had a photo set against it!!!!"

The woman in the pictures (three in total) is dressed in a pink and white striped smock with a matching peaked cap and sporting white gloves with yellow fingertips. She’s seen leaning over an unboxed iPhone flashing two victory signs.

Several news reports suggested the woman may work at a factory run by Apple contractor, Foxconn Technology in Shenzhen, China and a number of Chinese newspapers have reported confirmation of this fact from Foxconn.

According to the Associated Press, a Foxconn spokesperson said workers took the pictures to test the camera on the phone and just forgot to delete them and reports on Wired say an unnamed Foxconn rep was quoted by a Chinese newspaper as saying the young girl was “definitely not fired” from her position in the factory.