Hulu's Cord-Cutter Service Looks Pretty Pricey

More details are leaking about Hulu's long-rumored cable replacement, which looks like it could get expensive — especially if you don't want to see advertisements.

According to a report from TechCrunch, Hulu's live TV service will start at $40 per month, with a package meant to compete with cable TV plans, as well as DirecTV NOW, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and YouTube TV. That would tie it with PlayStation Vue ($40 per month) for most-expensive starting price (though PS Vue is $30 per month in certain markets).

But Hulu's price could still drop before it's revealed, as YouTube TV and DirecTV NOW both start at $35 per month, and Sling TV's entry-level package is $20 per month. Previous reports pegged Hulu's cord-cutter package to launch this spring.

What do you get for $40?

Channel package information is still being kept hush-hush, but that report did note that Hulu's cloud DVR may come in two differently-priced tiers. Primarily, Hulu will offer some sort of Cloud-based DVR for recording and storing shows, but there may be no fast-forwarding option by default.

And the price can go up, too

Hulu may offer an add-on package, for less than $20 per month, that allows you to fast-forward past ads and segments you don't want to see. As for the competition, YouTube TV offers a solid, easy-to-use DVR (though it won't let you jump past ads on some DVR'd shows) while PlayStation Vue and Sling TV currently pack limited versions, as the former isn't available for all shows and the latter's is still in beta.

Looking at Hulu's current packages, though, there is some potential for that pay-to-fast-forward feature coming out incomplete. Even if you pay the extra fee to remove ads from Hulu's on-demand shows, it still shows some during certain programs (including Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and How To Get Away With Murder).

As with the cord-cutting competitors we've mentioned, Hulu's live TV service may also offer paid upgrades to channel packages. Adding on Showtime will cost you $8.99 per month, and other premium channels, including HBO, will become available to add as well.