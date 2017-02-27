Huawei's P10 Might Be 2017's Biggest Smartphone Tease

Huawei sells a lot of great phones in the U.S., with the Chinese phone maker's U.S.-bound devices include the Mate 9, Honor 8 and Honor 6X, among others. However, its next flagship phone, the Huawei P10, won't be on that list because Huawei isn't bringing it over.

And that's really a shame, because with partners like Leica, which helped designed the P10's dual rear cameras as it did with last year's P9, and Pantone, which worked with Huawei to clad the P10 in eight vibrant colors including a new signature verdant shade called "Greenery," the P10 definitely pushes the envelope for both tech and style.



That raises the question: should people not living and Europe and Asia still care about this phone? Yes, and not just because of the P10's spectacular looks. The 5.1-inch P10 and the 5.5-inch P10 Plus continue Huawei's tradition of introducing features that almost certainly will appear later on in phones that do make it stateside.

Take Huawei's use of dual rear cameras, which debuted on last year's P9 (not to mention other Huawei phones) and have now been upgraded for the P10. The rear camera setup is comprised of a 20-megapixel monochrome camera, which alone is capable of capturing impressive black and white shots.

But combine that with the main 13-MP cam, and Huawei's setup really shines by allowing you to simulate various depths of field like you can on a real camera. The rear cams also now have 3D facial recognition with up to 190 tracking points in addition to being able to detect and alter changes in light, which lets the P10 create stuido-quality lighting right on your smartphone.



The 8-MP front camera has also gotten an upgrade thanks to multi-face detection, so you can get everyone's ugly mug in focus even during a hectic group selfie.

Then there's the fingerprint reader, which like the iPhone 7's Touch ID, isn't actually a button but a sensor located underneath phone's glass front. That gives the P10 a more seamless look, while also making it more durable. However, unlike the TouchID, the P10's fingerprint sensor can recognize gestures, so you can swipe left to go back, swipe right to open up your recent apps or do something else entirely depending on how you configure it.

Huawei has also improved the AI optimization first seen on the Mate 9 to now include constant memory management that will decrease start up times and increase the amount of available RAM at your disposal.

(Image credit: These are the P10's two new signature colors: Dazzling Blue and Greenery. Photo Credit: Huawei)

Last but not least, let's go back to the P10's various styles. With eight different color options, including Dazzling Blue (my personal favorite), the P10 makes phone whose idea of excitement stops at rose gold look pretty boring. On top of that, the P10 comes in three different finishes: a sand-blasted soft-touch back, a sparkly diamond-cut pattern and a good ol' high-gloss treatment.

All of these features makes the P10's U.S. absence quite frustrating, especially if you're looking for worthy alternatives to Apple or Samsung. The only feature the P10 is really missing is water-resistance.

For those living somewhere the P10 is scheduled to hit, it's definitely worth your consideration. Meanwhile, it seems all of us in the U.S. will have to settle for a Pantone green shade of envy.



Photo credits: Tom's Guide/Sam Rutherford

