These Bluetooth Earbuds Are Just $24, No Strings Attached

Whether you're looking for new gym-friendly earphones or simply hate tangled wires, the GRDE Bluetooth Earbuds make listening to music a cord-free experience.

Although they traditionally sell for $39.99, Amazon currently has them for $23.99 via coupon code "KA4IRMZL". That's $16 off and the all-time lowest price we've seen for these wireless earbuds.

In our hands-on with these sweat-proof earbuds, we found that they deliver clean and accurate sound with no loss of connectivity. The lows were deep enough to keep us going through the toughest workouts, but the buds fell short with thin highs and mediocre midrange reproduction.

In terms of battery life, you can expect to get about 3.5 hours of listening time with each charge. Our one minor complaint is that the headphones have a built-in light that flashes blue when you're using them, which draws unwanted attention.

Otherwise, for the price the GRDE Bluetooth Earbuds should satisfy most users.