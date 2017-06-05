Take $50 Off Our Favorite GoPro Camera

GoPro's flagship Hero5 is the best action camera you can buy. It features a waterproof design, voice controls, and a much-improved onscreen interface.

The rarely discounted Hero5 is currently $50 off at Amazon.

GoPro quality has always been high, but the Hero5 kicks things up a notch. It keeps the same blocky shape of its predecessors, but wraps the camera in a rubbery exterior that allows the camera to survive a 33-foot dip into water. Whereas the Hero4 Black only had a 0.8-inch monochrome screen, the Hero5 Black adds a 2-inch screen with an intuitive interface.

Even better, the Hero5 Black supports voice commands so you can tell the camera what you want it to do. It responds to 12 commands, which start with "Ok, GoPro." The commands cover everything from video recording to taking a photo.

The 4K shooter also has image stabilization, lasts around 2 hours on a single charge, and offers high-quality photos and videos. Simply put, the GoPro Hero5 offers every feature we'd want.