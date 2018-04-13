Samsung's Galaxy S9 Mini Benchmarks Just Leaked

Samsung is rumored to be working on a Galaxy S9 Mini. And now benchmark results have reportedly popped up.

The folks over at Android Headlines on Friday (Apr. 13) found a benchmark report discussing a handset with the codename SM-G8850. The codename is believed to be used for Samsung's Galaxy S9 Mini, a smaller version of the company's recently released Galaxy S9 that will also come with a more affordable price tag.

According to the benchmark, the handset will ship with Android 8.0.0 Oreo and have 4GB of onboard memory and 64GB of storage. But if you're hoping for hefty power, this is not the smartphone for you. According to AnTuTu's benchmark, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. And it'll also have the Adreno 512 GPU.

On the display side, the benchmark suggests Samsung will deliver a screen featuring a 2,220-by-1,080-pixel resolution.

Samsung has remained tight-lipped on any possible plans for future smartphone launches. The company has focused its public discussion on the Galaxy S9 line and, to a lesser extent, its upcoming Galaxy Note 9.

But rumors have been swirling for weeks that the company has a Galaxy S9 Mini in the works. And it's believed the smartphone will come with a smaller screen than the Galaxy S9, though its exact size isn't known. The handset might also offer a dual-lens camera array on the back with 8- and 12-megapixel cameras, according to Android Headlines, which cited a source.

Although the smartphone would be known as the Galaxy S9 Mini, it would come with a different design than the Galaxy S9, according to Android Headlines' sources. The site says Samsung is planning to move the dual sensors to the top-left of the rear panel. A fingerprint sensor would be placed in the middle and away from the cameras. Still, the device would have the thin bezels we've come to expect from Samsung's Galaxy S line.

While it appears the Galaxy S9 Mini could be launching soon, the exact timing and possible pricing remain a mystery.