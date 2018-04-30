New Galaxy S9 Models Provide Big Storage Boost

Eyeing a Galaxy S9 or S9+ but want more storage on your smartphone? Samsung is releasing 128GB and 256GB versions of its flagship phones, the company announced today (April 30).

The higher storage capacity models will be available for preorder on Tuesday, May 1 and begin shipping from Samsung's store on May 18. Interestingly, Samsung notes these models will be exclusive to the company's website — meaning you won't be able to purchase them through your carrier, let alone a third-party retailer like Amazon or Best Buy.



The 128GB and 256GB versions of the Galaxy S9 will cost $770 and $840, while the same variants of the Galaxy S9+ will cost $890 and $960, respectively. However, those preordering the 256GB models will save $20 off the retail price. For reference, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with 64GB of memory run $720 and $840.



In other words, you can quadruple the storage of the base models of both of Samsung's flagships for just an extra $120, or double it for $50. Those aren't bad deals at all, considering your average 256GB MicroSD card capable of the fast write speeds you'll need to record super slow-motion video often cost well beyond $100. That price is also a bit more generous than the extra $150 Apple charges for the 256GB versions of the iPhone 8 and X.

That said, if you already bought your Galaxy S9 or are entertaining deals from other vendors that won't offer these higher capacity handsets, you shouldn't fret. The Galaxy S9 has a MicroSD card slot built in exactly for this reason, so you can add additional storage capacity to your device when you need it. Better yet, that slot can accommodate up to 400GB — well beyond what any Galaxy S9 model offers out of the box.

The 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S9 and S9+ will come in the same three colors as their less expensive siblings: Lilac Purple, Midnight Black and Tom's Guide's favorite Coral Blue.

Photo Credit: Adam Ismail/Tom's Guide

