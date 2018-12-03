This May Be the Galaxy S10+ — With a Dual-Camera, Pill-Shaped Hole

We know that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series will have an Infinity-O camera-in-punch-hole display. But, according to reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the S10 Plus has “dual front cameras, so the hole design is slightly different.” A new report claims that it will look like this.



@91Mobiles/Onleaks

It was one of the only two options: A pill-shaped hole instead of the circular punch-hole that will first debut in the Samsung Galaxy A8. The other, having one punch hole on each side of the display, is not going to happen.

The punch hole in the Samsung S10 Lite and S10 display is expected to be the same as in the A8 — a 6.7-millimeter diameter circular opening that will allow the camera to see through, So, if this report is true, we can expect the S10 Plus’ pill-shaped hole to be 6.7 millimeters tall.



(Image credit: @91Mobiles/Onleaks)

According to the same report — which doesn’t come with any sourcing except saying that these renders are made “from CAD models”, so you should take it with a grain of salt — the Galaxy S10 Plus will have a 6.4-inch curved display, measuring 157.5 x 75 x 7.8 millimeters. The cameras will rise beyond the phone’s candy bar body — with the bump, the thickness will be 9 millimeters.

The site repeats the same claims that we have seen from Ice Universe and other rumor mongers: an in-screen fingerprint sensor that uses ultra-sounds to create and identity a 3D map of your fingerprint, three cameras on the back, USB-C port, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or 8150 as the processor in the United States, with Samsung’s custom Exynos 9820 in the rest of the world.

(Image credit: @91Mobiles/Onleaks)

The good news for die-hard Samsung and stereo minijack fans: the site claims that the S10 Plus will retain 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

We will see how accurate these renders are at the Mobile World Congress next February, in Barcelona, Spain. Although, at this rate of alleged leaks, I think we can expect real photos and a Russian unboxing before then.