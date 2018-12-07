New Leak Adds More Fuel to Dual-Lens Galaxy S10 Design

Another leak suggests we're moving closer to determining exactly what the Galaxy S10's front design will look like.

The folks over at 8090 have published images of what they say are screen protectors for the Galaxy S10. The screen protectors, which would sit on the front of the handset, appear to show holes at the top corner that would allow for dual cameras. There's also a slight cut-out at the top that would ostensibly accommodate an earpiece that would be moved higher to ensure no notch is necessary in the design. SamMobile earlier reported on the leak.

Rumors have been floating of late that suggest Samsung is planning six cameras for its upcoming handset. Four of those cameras will live on the rear of the device and two will be on the front. According to several recent leaks, those two front-facing cameras will live at the top-right of the screen.

Additionally, there have been reports that Samsung doesn't want to resort to a notch design in the smartphone. So, instead of going with that, the company is moving the earpiece to higher up on the handset and almost to the top of the device. That would allow Samsung to still have a centrally located earpiece but not infringe on the smartphone's design.

The screen protector published by 8090 clearly shows both features. The first is the dual front-facing cameras at the top corner and the other is the cutout that allows for the earpiece at the top.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we should note that it's unclear where the screen protectors came from and whether they're even legitimate. It's also important to note that Samsung hasn't confirmed its design plans, so for now, we should take this one with the proverbial grain of salt.

Still, we won't need to wait long to find out what Samsung has planned: the company will likely unveil the new smartphone in early 2019.