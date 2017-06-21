Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 50S for Just $69

Say cheese! Contrary to popular belief, the instant camera isn't dead.

These fun, inexpensive cameras are like a real-life version of Instagram capturing your favorite moments permanently on photo paper.

While there aren't many instant cameras on the market, few are as reliable as the Fujifilm Instax Mini 50S. The camera, which normally sells for $90 or more, is the Wirecutter's top budget pick and it's currently on sale for $68.80 at B&H Photo Video. That's $14 under Amazon's price and $52 under Newegg's price.

The Wirecutter says the camera is compact, durable, and "intuitive enough for you to pass around at a party without instruction."

It features a built-in flash along with three shooting modes: Auto, Fill-in Flash, and Landscape modes. It uses a 60mm Fujinon lens and its close-up function lets you get up to 11.8 inches away from your subject.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 50S wasn't made to replace your smartphone or camera, nor does it try to. And paying $8.99 for each Instax Pack Instant Film Pack can quickly add up. But for special occasions like weddings or birthdays, it's an excellent gadget that everyone can enjoy.