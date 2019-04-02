Killer Deal: Eufy Genie Alexa Speaker Only $20

Good news if you're in the market for a smart speaker. Amazon is currently offering the Eufy Genie Smart Speaker with Alexa for $19.99.

That's 50 percent off and the best price we've seen for this speaker all year.

The Eufy Genie works like the Echo Dot and lets you stream music, control compatible smart home devices, check the latest news headlines, and do everything a normal Echo product can do simply by calling out "Alexa."

The difference is that the Genie speaker doesn't support Bluetooth, which means you can't pair it with Bluetooth speakers. Instead, it works over Wi-Fi or you can manually connect it to a pair of external speakers via its 3.5mm jack.

Alternatively, Amazon has its Echo Dot on sale for $39.99 ($10 off), while Walmart has the Google Mini for $39 ($10 off).