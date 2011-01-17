Nixie Watch Uses Vacuum Tubes to Tell Time

The Nixie Watch is, as the name says, a wristwatch that uses Nixie tubes for its digital display. Nixie tubes are a retro-futuristic staple, with its translucent numbers a distinctive design aesthetic used to imply workable technology based in the 1950s or so. Given that this is Cold War technology, you can't expect to fit more than two of these vacuum tubes into a standard watch face, but who cares? Even Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak wishes that he invented the thing.

[source: Cathode Corner via Techmoan]