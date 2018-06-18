Best T-Mobile Deals Right Now

T-Mobile is no stranger to smartphone deals. Whether it's a BOGO sale or a dollar-off discount, the Uncarrier Network is renown for pushing its competitors into offering lower prices on the latest handhelds.

The best part is that even outside of the holidays T-Mobile usually has some tempting offer in the works.

iPhone BOGO Deal



T-Mobile is currently offering a free iPhone when you purchase one at its regular price. The BOGO deal is valid with purchases of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus. It also applies to the iPhone X, but keep in mind the credit maxes out at $700, so if your secondary device costs more than $700, you'll be responsible for the difference.

Both phones must be purchased on an Equipment Installation Plan (EIP), which means you can't pay for your phone in one lump payment. If you're already a T-Mobile customer, you can upgrade to a new device and buy a second phone with a new line for your plan.

Galaxy S9 Deal

Not an iPhone fan? T-Mobile is also offering a similar discount on Samsung's Galaxy phones. Purchase a Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, or Galaxy S8 Active on an EIP and you'll get a $720 credit on the purchase of a second Galaxy phone.

Again, the offer is available for new or existing customers — the only catch is you must open at least one new line of service.