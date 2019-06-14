ThinkGeek Huge Sitewide Sale: 50% Off Everything

ThinkGeek is celebrating the weekend with a massive sitewide sale that takes 50% off everything. That's right, just use coupon code "MOVINGDAY" to take half-off your favorite ThinkGeek gadgets, apparel, and gear.
ThinkGeek 50% Off SaleView Deal
The last time we saw a sitewide 50% off deal at ThinkGeek was on Black Friday, so this is a very rare sale from the retailer. (It's like ThinkGeek's version of Amazon Prime Day).
A few noteworthy deals include:
- Nintendo Pipe Mug for $7.49 via code "MOVINGDAY" ($7 off)
- Cuphead Ceramic Mug for $10 via code "MOVINGDAY" ($9 off)
- Pokemon Togepi Faux Leather Crossbody Purse for $14.99 via code "MOVINGDAY" ($14 off)
- Pac-Man Arcade Alarm Clock for $15 via code "MOVINGDAY" ($14 off)
- Minecraft Lava Lamp for $19.99 via code "MOVINGDAY" ($19 off)
- shop the entire sitewide ThinkGeek sale
Shipping for most items starts at $8.95. ThinkGeek's sale is valid through the weekend.