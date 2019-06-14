ThinkGeek Huge Sitewide Sale: 50% Off Everything

ThinkGeek is celebrating the weekend with a massive sitewide sale that takes 50% off everything. That's right, just use coupon code "MOVINGDAY" to take half-off your favorite ThinkGeek gadgets, apparel, and gear.

The last time we saw a sitewide 50% off deal at ThinkGeek was on Black Friday, so this is a very rare sale from the retailer. (It's like ThinkGeek's version of Amazon Prime Day).

A few noteworthy deals include:

Shipping for most items starts at $8.95. ThinkGeek's sale is valid through the weekend.