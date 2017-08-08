Get the Aukey Portable Slimline Charger for Just $14

Whether you're at the office or on the road, the Aukey Slimline Portable Charger is designed to keep your favorite gadgets charged and ready for action.

Use coupon code "4WBMEFZL" to drop its price to just $13.99. That's $11 under its normal retail price.

The 10,000 mAh Slimline Charger has a smooth, matte finish with soft edges. It measures just 0.55 inches thick and weighs 7.9 ounces. It offers a maximum of 2.4A output and houses dual USB ports. There is no QuickCharge support, but the battery can automatically adjust its power output to match the charging needs of your USB-powered devices. So for instance, you can either charge an iPhone 7 three times or charge a tablet like the iPad mini once.

The battery also features a built-in flashlight and LED battery indicator, so you always know how much juice you have left. It comes with a micro-USB cable for charging your Slimline battery.

The charger is on sale through August 13 only, so be sure to act fast if you need a portable battery.