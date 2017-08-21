Get This Aukey Mechanical Keyboard for Just $46

Whether you're a gamer looking for a reliable keyboard or a touch typist who needs to type at max speed, nothing compares to the experience of typing on a mechanical keyboard.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Aukey 104-Key Mechanical Keyboard with Blue Switches for $46.19 via coupon code "QCDZPVA7". That's $33 off its list price and one of the least-expensive mechanical keyboards we've seen.

If you're not familiar with mechanical keyboards, there's a wide variety of reasons why you'd want one. Unlike traditional keyboards, a mechanical keyboard works via a discrete switch that rests underneath each keyboard cap. These switches make the keyboard more accurate, rugged, and less prone to failure.

The Aukey KM-G3 Mechanical Keyboard is a budget-friendly peripheral that uses double-shot-molded ABS keycaps. Underneath each key you'll find Outemu Blue switches. The keyboard also comes pre-loaded with multi-color RGB backlit effects and patterns for a more immersive gaming experience.

It's on sale via Amazon through August 24.