Kill Cable for $8: Top HD Antenna Is 50 Percent Off

Update Feb. 11: This deal is currently sold out, but the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat Antenna is currently $14 ($5 off).



Amazon is making it easier than ever to ditch your expensive cable provider.

For a limited time, it's offering the Aukey HDTV Indoor Antenna for $7.98 via coupon code "RA7OG6ZX". Normally priced at $22.79, that's $14 off and the lowest price we've seen for this antenna

The Aukey HDTV antenna connects to your TV via a coaxial cable and lets you receive local HD programming from broadcast towers that are up to 50 miles away. You can use this map to see what type of coverage you can expect in your area, but generally speaking you'll get local news, TV shows, and sports in clear HD quality.

This deal won't last long, so grab Aukey's powerful amplified HDTV antenna at this price while you can.