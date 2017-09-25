How to Load Credit and Debit Cards into Apple Pay

Apple introduced its mobile payment service Apple Pay with the iPhone 6. Three years later, Apple Pay is (almost) everywhere.

Apple’s mobile wallet remains incredibly easy to use: Just pull out your phone, bring it near the payment terminal, select which card you want to pay with on your iPhone screen, then use Touch ID to confirm the purchase. These days, it’s much faster than the chip card transactions in the U.S., which are painfully slow.

You can use the service to pay in stores, in apps and on websites in Safari on all iPhone models including the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as well as every model in the iPhone 6 and 7 lineup, plus the pint-sized iPhone SE. The upcoming iPhone X will support Apple Pay, too, though you’ll use Face ID technology to confirm payments on that device.

But wait, there’s more ways to use Apple Pay: All Apple Watch models have NFC chips for making Apple Pay transactions in-store. You can also use Apple Pay to pay in apps or on websites in Safari on a third- and fourth-gen iPad mini, the iPad Air 2, the 2017 iPad, and all iPad Pros. The new MacBook Pros with Touch ID can authenticate Apple Pay payments on Safari sites, or you can use an iPhone or Apple Watch with Apple Pay to use Touch ID to authenticate payments on any Macs released in 2012 or later.

Apple Pay has also expanded its reach from the U.S. to countries around the world, supporting a wide variety of banks and card issuers in each country. Apple is constantly adding support for new bank cards, which you can see here. The company is also always expanding places where you can use Apple Pay. Here’s the complete list.

To use Apple Pay, you first have to set it up. Here’s how to do that on an iPhone.

1. Open the Wallet app.

2. Tap the plus sign on the right side of the Wallet screen.

3. Tap Continue.

4. Add your card. You do so by removing your card from your wallet and positioning it in the frame on your iPhone's display. The iPhone uses its camera to read the number on your card. If the camera fails to recognize the card or its numbers or if you have any other trouble, tap Enter Card Details Manually to enter your card's number

5. Enter your other card details. Even if you use the camera to enter your card number, you'll still need to enter the card's expiration date and the security code printed on the back of the card. Once you're done, tap Next.

6. Tap Agree when Apple presents its terms and conditions for Apple Pay's use — assuming you agree to them, of course.

Your card has been added to Wallet and is now ready for use with Apple Pay.

After your cards are stored in Apple Pay on your iPhone, you can easily add them to your Apple Watch.

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your phone, then select Wallet & Apple Pay at the bottom of the My Watch menu

2. From there, you can choose to add a card stored on your iPhone to your watch. You don’t have to enter the card details again, but you will have to enter the three-digit security code located on the back of the card to verify it.

3. You can also add a new credit or debit card directly from the Watch app on the iPhone. The Watch app color scheme is different than the Wallet app, but the process is otherwise exactly the same.

