Huge iPhone X Plus Looks Like the One to Beat

Apple is betting that its biggest upcoming iPhone might just prove to be the most popular.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The tech giant has ordered 45 million 6.5-inch OLED panels and 25 million 5.8-inch OLED panels, according to a report from Korean news outlet The Bell. Apple has also placed an order for 30 million 6.1-inch LCD panels for a cheaper version of its iPhone X, according to the report, which was earlier discovered by 9to5Mac.

While the orders don't necessarily translate to sales predictions and can change over time, if they're accurate, it would suggest that Apple believes its iPhone X Plus will be the most popular version of all the handsets it releases this year. It also suggests that the iPhone X follow-up will be its least-popular model.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Apple is working on three new iPhones for this year. The base model is expected to be a 6.1-inch LCD-based handset that will feature an iPhone X-like design and come with the most affordable price tag of the bunch. Apple's iPhone X, which is equipped with a 5.8-inch screen, is also getting a refresh, according to reports. And Apple will complement those handsets with the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, which will come with the same design as the iPhone X, but have a much larger screen.

MORE: Case Maker Just Leaked the iPhone of Our Dreams

There had been speculation that Apple would sell more LCD models this year than any other. After all, the company's iPhone X has its biggest screen of all time and its highest price tag but isn't as popular as the cheaper iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Some had suggested the same might happen with this year's slate of iPhones.

But Apple appears to be basing its decision on older iPhone launches that saw the larger versions attract more shoppers than the smaller and cheaper models. Apple ostensibly believes that customers will follow the same path with the iPhone Xs this year and opt for a larger version if it's available.

Of course, price also matters here. And it's believed that Apple will keep all of its models under the $1,000 mark to start, with the iPhone X going for $899 and iPhone X Plus retailing for $999. The base LCD model will be less, but exactly how cheap is unknown.