Killer Deal: Save $200 on Apple's New 4K iMac

Apple fans have something to be stoked about this weekend. Just days after unveiling its new iMacs, B&H Photo is already slashing their price with one of the best Apple deals we've seen to date.

The retailer is offering pre-orders of Apple's new 21.5-inch iMac 4K for $1,099. That's $200 cheaper than the Apple Store's price and the biggest discount we've ever seen on a new iMac.

Apple's iMacs are among the best all-in-ones in the industry. The new model features an 8th-gen 3.6GHz Core i3 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 2GB of dedicated memory.

Connectivity-wise, it packs two Thunderbolt 3 and four USB 3 ports, which let you connect a range of devices form an iPhone to a flash drive.

Slated for a March 26 release, the latest 4K iMac is a solid choice for Mac fans in need of an upgrade.