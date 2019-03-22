Trending

Killer Deal: Save $200 on Apple's New 4K iMac

Apple's 4K iMac is already on sale ahead of its release date.

Apple fans have something to be stoked about this weekend. Just days after unveiling its new iMacs, B&H Photo is already slashing their price with one of the best Apple deals we've seen to date. 

The retailer is offering pre-orders of Apple's new 21.5-inch iMac 4K for $1,099. That's $200 cheaper than the Apple Store's price and the biggest discount we've ever seen on a new iMac. 

Apple's iMacs are among the best all-in-ones in the industry. The new model features an 8th-gen 3.6GHz Core i3 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 2GB of dedicated memory.

Connectivity-wise, it packs two Thunderbolt 3 and four USB 3 ports, which let you connect a range of devices form an iPhone to a flash drive.

Slated for a March 26 release, the latest 4K iMac is a solid choice for Mac fans in need of an upgrade.

Credit: Apple

