Forget Apple's Price Drop: Here's How to Get HomePod for $280

Apple is making its HomePod a little more affordable. The $349 speaker is now selling for $299 at the Apple Store in what appears to be a permanent price cut.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If that's still too pricey, Best Buy is undercutting Apple by $20 and currently selling the HomePod for $279.99.

Apple released the HomePod in 2017 to considerable fanfare. The device features a simple, cylindrical design and offers a touch area at the top to control volume. The speaker delivers some of the best-sounding audio on the market and relies on Apple's digital assistant Siri to play music, control smart home devices, and more.

In terms of performance, the HomePod offers solid audio, but falls behind the competition when it comes to its smart capabilities. Sure, you can order food, send messages, and get directions, but Siri isn't as smart as Alexa or Google Assistant when it comes to smart home skills, general knowledge, or online shopping.

If you're still interested in getting one, there's never been a better time or price.