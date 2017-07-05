Check Out Amazon's Alexa-Only Early Prime Day Deals

"Alexa, let's fast-forward to Prime Day."

Starting today, and ending on July 17, Amazon's Alexa assistant is handing out Prime-exclusive deals that you won't find anywhere else.

The more than 100 deals that shoppers can find include a $50 discount on the Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker III, $20 off the 2nd Gen Phillips Hue Lightstrip Plus and 35 percent off the Haribo Gummi Bear 12-pack.

Oh, and if you're not a Prime member? You can save $20 by telling your Alexa device “Alexa, sign up for Prime,” which knocks the subscription fee down to $79 per year.

To find these deals, all you'll need is to say "Alexa, what are your deals?" to an Alexa-based device (the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Tap, Fire TV and certain Fire Tablets).

To see Alexa's Prime Day (July 11) deals without asking, check out Amazon's Alexa Deals page, which shows the current deals available via the vocal assistant and the phrases that unlock them.

For example, you can cosplay Chewbacca (or Chewbacca Mom) on the cheap by saying "Alexa, order a Chewbacca mask," to save 20 percent, which knocks the mask down to $17.59. If you lean towards the dark side, Alexa gives you a 50 percent off deal on a Kylo Ren Extendable Lightsaber if you say "Alexa, order a Lightsaber."

Alexa is also slinging deals on more functional devices, with a $100 deal on the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi system, knocking it down to $244.99 for those who say "Alexa, order an Orbi Wi-Fi system."

You'll need to check constantly, though, as the deals will rotate in and out throughout the days and weeks to come.

Amazon also announced that shoppers ordering with their voice and Alexa can get a jump-start on Prime Day itself, as select Prime Day deals will appear two hours earlier on those devices than they will online.