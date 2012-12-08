Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Hits iPad

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition has finally hit iPads running iOS 6, exactly a week after the game released on PC.

Originally, Baldur's Gate: EE Beamdog intended for the game to blitz PC, Mac, Android, and iOS all on the November 30th release window. Unfortunately, Beamdog ran into issues galore and then ran into the stumbling block of the Mac and iOS approval process.

Unfortunately, the iOS version is not without its issues. Original iPad owners will find Enhanced Edition missing from the App Store. Beamdog founder Trent Oster stated in response to a fan who wondered about Baldur's Gate's iOS 5 release, "We tried every fix we could think up for iPad1, so we need a new approach. This isn't going to be an overnight fix."

Anxious Android users are going to have to wait just a little longer. Oster hopes to have the Android version released by Christmas, though there's been little word to its status since Oster's original statements in regards to the game's delay.

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition can be purchased in the App Store for $9.99, which is significantly cheaper than the $19.99 price point for the PC version.