Crazy: 98-inch HDTV Mounted in Ceiling

An article over on Electronic House shows an incredibly large 98-inch screen mounted in a ceiling, a scary sight to be honest, although high-def gaming while lying in bed doesn't sound too shabby. Although the post doesn't exactly describe how the 98-inch StarGlas60 display was installed (although the ceiling had to be reframed and reinforced), mom Patti Deni definitely went all out for her teenage son's bedroom.



According to the article, the entire 300+ lbs. package consists of an NEC projector paired with Draper projection mirrors mounted within the display. Apparently, HD images can be viewed from any angle so that Patty's son doesn't have to stay on his back. The installer--Williamsville, NY-based Stereo Advantage--also had to install wiring for the game consoles, laptop computer, and cable box to the rear-projection.



“He and his friends can prop themselves just about anywhere and get a good view,” Deni said.