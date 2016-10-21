A Phone That Can Stick to Almost Anything? Yes Please

Maybe you like to check recipes while you cook, or you want to stick your big-screen phone to something so you can binge watch or read a novel without having to hold it up. ZTE fans have the answer in the form of this grand-prize winning phone.

ZTE reached out to its customers in January to crowdsource ideas for the next great gadget, and tons of ideas poured in that included everything from drones to augmented reality headsets. But after counting up votes from more than 176 countries, a self-adhesive, eye-tracking phone won out.

MORE: Here Are the 10 Best Smartphones Available

Devised by Team One Technology for ZTE's Project CSX, the 5.5-inch handset enables a truly hands-free experience by leveraging eye tracking technology. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S4, the device would let you scroll with your eyes, but instead of tracking head movement, it would use two laser-focusing cameras—one on the top and one of the bottom—to capture the movement of users' pupils.

The other key component of the phone is its self-adhesive backing that allows the phone to be mounted to a wall or flat surface. The grand-prize winners proposed using medical grade silicone for the back cover. The trick is to have adhesion strength that's easy enough to peel the phone off the wall but not so strong that you'd peel the wall off with it.

Worried about security? If the phone gets mounted to a surface, split-screen technology kicks in to ensure that only the owner can see the content. HP offers similar technology on its business laptops through a partnership with 3M.

ZTE says that it will build this phone in 2017, and we can't wait to see how well it works in the real world.