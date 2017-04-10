ZTE Quartz Is a Cheap Android Watch for Everyone

Over the past year, the smartwatch industry has ground to a halt. Pebble was bought by Fitbit and subsequently shuttered, while offerings from major gadget makers including Moto and LG haven’t impressed. But with the Quartz, ZTE is hoping to reinvigorate things.

The Quartz’s major selling points are that it runs stock Android Wear 2.0, sports a big 500-mAh battery and features built-in 3G connectivity – all for just $192. Compare that to other watches with cellular connections like the $349 LG Watch Sport and $350 Samsung Gear S3, and it’s easy to see the Quartz’s appeal.

And while it’s not quite as sophisticated as its competitors, the Quartz still isn’t what you’d call ugly. It features a solid metal top and bezel, a durable plastic bottom and a handy button on the side. However, since the Quartz runs Android Wear 2.0, you might not have to tap or press anything at all, since you can control most functions using voice controls thanks to the built-in Google Assistant.

Other specs include a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm MSM8909 CPU, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage and a built-in speaker. The Quartz even comes with IP67 water-resistance, which should be good at depths up to 3.3 feet for 30 minutes. However, due to the Quartz’s more affordable price, you won’t get extra features like constant heart-rate monitoring.

The one downside is that currently, the Quartz will only be available from T-Mobile, as the watch relies on T-Mo’s Digits service for data and calling.

The Quartz should be available online at T-Mobile.com starting on April 14, and in stores on April 21.

Product images courtesy of ZTE.