Trending

Xbox 360 Update May Cause System Failures

By

Microsoft's Xbox 360 has come under criticism once again as the latest round of updates may be causing far more problems than it fixed.

Microsoft's Xbox 360 has come under criticism once again as reports emerge that say the latest round of updates may have caused far more problems than it fixed.

A 13-page thread on the official Xbox.com forum is filled with users who updated their consoles with the February 3rd mandatory Dashboard update and experienced a range of problems after shutting down the console and powering on again.

Common problems that users have reported are the system refusing to power on with a "Red Ring of Death," an error code E71 or E74, random freezing in games after varying periods of time and graphical glitches. Microsoft does not give many details about the aforementioned error codes, only that they are caused by "hardware failures." Microsoft states a few basic fixes on this support page such as disconnecting and reconnecting cables and devices such as the hard drive.

Some of those who did not end up with failed consoles reported problems running certain resolutions over HDMI, including one user who couldn't output more than 480p.

The mandatory update was released to address "the issue that a few folks were having with audio and their HDMI connection." It seems that those "few folks" won't be able to tell if the issue was resolved or not.

The Xbox 360 console is infamous for its frequent system failures. Last year, Microsoft was involved in a lawsuit over the so-called "Red Ring of Death," where it was claimed that the software giant had concealed the failure rates of the console to prevent damage to its reputation.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tedders 10 February 2009 19:26
    Mine did this three weeks ago, so I don't think that it is necessarily related to the update. My cousin's did the same thing.
    Reply
  • Annisman 10 February 2009 19:41
    The ONLY good thing about my PS3 is that I don't expect it to fail any time soon, that's about it.
    Reply
  • RiotSniperX 10 February 2009 19:42
    My 360 has been fine after the update, i have no clue what these people are talking about, none of my friends have got this either, i guess its just a few unlucky people.
    Reply
  • stromm 10 February 2009 19:44
    Hadn't used my console for a few weeks till Saturday. Everything was fine with it though. Turned it on, it forced the update and WHAM! It froze when I tried to log back in after the update. Had to disconnect the power cable as the power button didn't do anything. Got back to the console, logged in and started looking around (not gaming), it locked up again. This time the power button worked, but not the controller. Got back in and played some SR2 via system link and it locked up once more about 20 minutes in. I gave up and shut it off. Haven't tried since. It'll be interesting to see if I have more problems.
    Reply
  • PrangeWay 10 February 2009 20:17
    Yeah no problems here either. I run at 1080p HDMI out to my reciever. No problems in any way.
    Reply
  • zak_mckraken 10 February 2009 20:31
    I didn't power mine in the past few days so I wasn't aware of the update. I think I'll wait a couple of days before using it again (or I'll play offline), just in case...
    Reply
  • demonhorde665 10 February 2009 20:48
    "The Xbox 360 console is infamous for its frequent system failures. Last year, Microsoft was involved in a lawsuit over the so-called "Red Ring of Death," where it was claimed that the software giant had concealed the failure rates of the console to prevent damage to its reputation."




    LOL as if Ms ever had a good reputation! :P
    Reply
  • blackened144 10 February 2009 20:53
    No problems for me on this one either.
    Reply
  • antilycus 10 February 2009 20:54
    don't forget how many DISC READ ERRORS the PS2 had and it still sold record numbers. Sony didn't fix the problem for 5 years after PS2 was released.
    Reply
  • JumpKickJoe 10 February 2009 20:58
    This is some real bull.... Here I am wondering what system to get and finally leaning to the 360 and more bull from Micro$ to give you another headache. First, it's the red ring, then the scratched discs, an update that could've bricked your system EVEN when it was unmodified, and now a new update that could brick it again?

    Consoles are getting worse than PCs man!
    Reply