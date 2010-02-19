School Confirms Ability to Control Student Webcam

Yesterday it came to light that a student is suing LowerMerionSchool District in Philadelphia allegedly remotely activating his webcam. The remote activation of his webcam was exposed when student Blake J. Robbins was disciplined for "improper behavior in his home" by the Vice Principal, who provided a photo taken by the webcam as evidence.
In response to the allegations, the superintendent of the school district, Dr. Christopher McGinley, wrote in an announcement:
"Last year, our district became one of the first school systems in the United States to provide laptop computers to all high school students," he wrote, then confirming the ability for administrators to turn on cameras. "The laptops do contain a security feature intended to track lost, stolen and missing laptops. This feature has been deactivated effective today."
He added, "We regret if this situation has caused any concern or inconvenience among our students and families. We are reviewing the matter and will provide an additional update as soon as information becomes available."
McGinley then provided a short FAQ on the webcams on student laptops.
Thanks to one of our own readers, crazazyasian1337, who claims to be a student at the laptop-equipped school, provided the following pieces of information in our news comment section:
This is after they basically steal school equipment (laptop borrowed not returned or paid for), but what else would you expect from these parents. What BS.
How stupid are you? A provided devise that has not been paid for has does not come under stolen it comes under other classifications whereas the computer can be taken back via legal means not by spying. At the point the computer were not paid for the student could be told he would be failing school or something else. However I caught what others have read in that they were "Provided" not "sold" necessarily. This is a clear case of trying to justify why your spying and trying to catch a young child in a compromising position for your personal gratification. I think the FBI should investigate to see if the computers have been used to violate the children in a pornographic manor. This is not just a rant I am serious this is a SERIOUS matter! If the principle and others are not fired and possibly jailed something is wrong!
why would they let students take them home?
In what scenario would it be remotely okay to enable the webcam? Teenage girls? hello! this is an IT pervs dream come true!
I would be suing the school board, firing the principal, and calling for the arrest of the vice pricipal.