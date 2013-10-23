Trending

Watch the Most-Pirated Movies (legally): Oct. 2013

By

"Man of Steel" was the most pirated online video last week. Here's where to get it and other summer blockbusters online legally from Amazon, Netflix and more.

It seems like a lot of people are catching up on this summer's movies. These 10 films, all released in summer 2013, were the most pirated movies using BitTorrent software last week, according to file-sharing news blog TorrentFreak.

But you can also watch most of these flicks without breaking the law. Here's how you can see these hot movies legally.

"Man of Steel"

Superman returns to the big screen in this film starring Henry Cavill as theman from Krypton and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

The movie isn't currently available for online streaming or download.

iTunes (comes out Nov. 12): $14.99 purchase

Amazon: $18.99 DVD purchase

Netflix: $4.99/month for its basic DVD rental service

"Pacific Rim"

Giant robots are humanity's last hope against an alien threat in summer 2013's science-fiction spectacle starring Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba and Charlie Hunnam.

iTunes: $19.99 purchase

Google Play: $14.99 purchase or $3.99 rental

Amazon Instant: $19.99 purchase

Xbox Live: $4.99 rental

PlayStation Network: $14.99 purchase or $3.99 rental

Netflix: $4.99/month for basic DVD rental service

"Despicable Me 2"

A sequel to the 2010 film about an evil villain with a heart of gold, this movie isn't currently available for online streaming or download, but you can purchase the DVD on Amazon for $19.96.

iTunes (coming soon): $14.99

Netflix: $4.99/month for basic DVD rental service

"Despicable Me 2" is still playing in some theaters.

If you still haven't seen the first "Despicable Me," you can get it online via iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant, Xbox Live and PlayStation Network, or get the DVD on Netflix, Redbox or Amazon.

"White House Down"

Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx star in this action thriller about an attack on the White House.

iTunes: $14.99 purchase

Google Play: $14.99 purchase

Amazon Instant: $14.99 purchase

PlayStation Network: $14.99 purchase

"The Lone Ranger"

Based on the beloved 1930s radio show, "The Lone Ranger" stars Armie Hammer as the masked vigilante cowboy and Johnny Depp as his sidekick, Tonto, in the American Old West.

The movie isn't currently available for online streaming or download, but you can purchase the DVD on Amazon for $19.96.

Netflix: $4.99/month for basic DVD rental service

"Kick-Ass 2"

The sequel to the 2010 movie about teenagers who become superheroes, this movie isn't currently available for online streaming or download, but you can purchase the DVD on Amazon for $19.86.

If you haven't seen the original "Kick-Ass," you can get it online via iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant, Xbox Live and PlayStation Network, or get the DVD on Netflix, Redbox or Amazon.

"Elysium"

Matt Damon dons arobotic exosuit to get from the slums of future-Earth to the utopian space station Elysium in a mission to save humanity.

iTunes: $9.99 purchase

"2 Guns"

Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg play undercover cops who weren't aware they were on the same side until their investigations go awry.

iTunes (comes out Nov. 5): $14.99 purchase

DVD becomes available Nov. 19 and can be preordered on Amazon for $19.99.

"The Internship"

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson play two men who try for a midlife career change and enter Google's competitive internship program.

iTunes: $14.99 purchase or $5.99 rental

Google Play: $12.99 purchase or $4.99 rental

Amazon Instant: $14.99 purchase or $5.99 rental

Xbox Live: $13.49 purchase or $4.99 rental

"Monsters University"

This animated prequel to "Monsters Inc." stars the voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman as the beloved monsters Mike and Sully before they became best friends.

iTunes (comes out Oct. 29): $17.99 purchase

Google Play: $19.99 purchase

Amazon Instant: $19.99 purchase

Xbox Live: $19.99 purchase

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 23 October 2013 11:43
    The world wonders why us Australians pirate so much but it's so simple.

    Anything listed in this article either isn't available or you pay $24-30+ for a digital copy to stream/keep when you can go to Big W and get the damn physical DVD or Bluray instead for $15.
    Reply
  • greghome 23 October 2013 12:07
    Now, that means the Official BluRay version of these films are out.!!
    Thanks Toms.....now to download them off thepiratebay Amazon :D
    Reply
  • barto 23 October 2013 12:42
    I don't understand the purpose of this article. I'm not trying to be negative, but I thought when clicking the link that the article would be about watching the latest movies for free. This is just an advertisement to me. The whole point to torrenting is it's free and a few clicks away. Of course I can watch these movies legally. I can dish out the cash to buy the movie. I don't want to buy it. That's the concept.

    Sorry, just feel like this one was missed.
    Reply
  • hajila 23 October 2013 12:52
    barto is on point. It seems there is some veiled attempt to jab at torrenters. Very passive aggressive article imho.
    Reply
  • ddpruitt 23 October 2013 13:02
    Sorry but the reason to pirate movies is that $20 for something like the Lone Ranger or the internship just isn't worth it. I payed for Pacific Rim because I thought it was a good movie. If Hollywood really wanted us to watch these movies they would price them at a point we're willing to pay to watch not a price they want to get out of a movie. Besides Add these movies to streaming services now and they would get more money out of them.

    I don't pirate to be cheap, I pirate because it's the only way to reasonably access some of these movies. Put them on Amazon, Netflix, or Hulu (all of which I pay for) and I won't torrent the movie because they just work better.
    Reply
  • MajinCry 23 October 2013 13:08
    Primewire.ag

    Checkmate.
    Reply
  • Obi-Wan 23 October 2013 14:24
    joytech22 is lucky to be able to get legal DVD or BlueRay discs for A$15.
    In Malaysia:
    new DVD movie: A$15-20
    new BlueRay movie: A$25-50
    (& that's if you can find the title you want)
    Reply
  • deftonian 23 October 2013 14:56
    I love hearing peoples excuses for stealing. Everyone thinks it's so justified because it's someone else's fault (studios). We live in a world where it's easy to point a finger and blame others for our bad behavior. Since most people do the pirate thing, they stick together and mock those who pay. If pirating music and movies is your thing, so be it, but don't try to make others feel stupid for paying for it. Down-vote this, I don't give a sh*t, karma is a hell of a drug.
    Reply
  • dimar 23 October 2013 15:00
    How about if you see a movie in the theater, you get a 50% discount on a DVD or blu-ray?
    Reply
  • ddpruitt 23 October 2013 15:45
    I love hearing peoples excuses for stealing. Everyone thinks it's so justified because it's someone else's fault (studios). We live in a world where it's easy to point a finger and blame others for our bad behavior. Since most people do the pirate thing, they stick together and mock those who pay. If pirating music and movies is your thing, so be it, but don't try to make others feel stupid for paying for it. Down-vote this, I don't give a sh*t, karma is a hell of a drug.

    I love people who are parrots. I think you missed the point of the comments, most of us willingly pay for good movies, on the other hand we don't pay for crap. As I recall people who pirated movies tended to be those that spent the most money on them. If Hollywood embraced technology instead of tried to destroy it maybe they would reap the benefits. Remember these are people that sued to stop Tapes, VCR's, Rewriteable CDs, Tivo, and forced Netflix to buy Movies at Walmart because it would cause the downfall of the industry.

    Instead of spending money to stop people from streaming movies they'll download anyway charge them (reasonably) for it!
    Reply