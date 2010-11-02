Couple to Wed After Meeting On 'Ugly' Dating Site

Are you aesthetically challenged and looking to meet someone else who could also be classed as aesthetically challenged? Look no further than The Ugly Bug Ball, a dating website for the less-than-beautiful.

Many couples these days meet on the internet. It's become common enough that it's no longer a big deal to most people. However, one thing that a lot of people still fret about is that the person with whom they've struck up an online relationship might not match up to their pictures. They'll go to meet in person and they'll find out that guy or girl was really sending them pictures of a more attractive relative. Not only that, but the pictures were 10 years old. If only there was a way to eliminate this kind of risk with online dating. How about dating a self-proclaimed ugly person, therefore removing any chance that the person is over-selling their looks? There's a website dedicated to ugly-to-ugly dating and apparently it works! In fact, the site has just celebrated its first engagement.

Theuglybugball.com just recently announced that two of its users, Tom Clifford and Janine Walker have become the first Ugly Bug Ball users to get engaged after meeting through the website.

Tom, who has been single since 1998, proposed to Janine after four dates.

"I always thought that I was too ugly to meet Mrs Right but my life changed when I met Janine. She's beautiful and I love her in every possible way. I still can't believe this happening," the Daily Mail cites him as saying.

He saw Janine on the Ugly Bug Ball and wasted no time emailing her the following message:

"Dear Janine, Just seen your beautiful face on The Ugly Bug Ball and would love to meet up. You live near me, so this shouldn't be a problem. I've got a face that makes children cry but, as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder - and I think you'll love me too."

The Ugly Bug Ball has said it's 'delighted' for the couple, and because it's the site's first engagement, has offered them a trip to Wales as a honeymoon.

"We offered them the trip to Borth because we have a company caravan there and wish them every success in the future," a spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

*Picture credit: SWNS via the Daily Mail

Source: Daily Mail