Smartphone Madness 2016: Pick the Mobile Phone Champ

For most people, March means wall-to-wall basketball as colleges across the country take to the hardcourt to crown a national champion. Around these parts, we do the same with smartphones. Our annual Smartphone Madness contest pits the top mobile devices against each other in a bracket-busting showdown. And for the seventh consecutive year, you're going to decide which smartphone is the champion of champions.
Like the NCAA basketball tournament, our contest has reached the final showdown, as the BlackBerry Priv faces off against the Alcatel Idol 4 and 4s in the finals. You can cast your vote for your favorite smartphone here through Wednesday, April 6.
And when you vote to decide the champion smartphone, you'll have the chance to win, too. We're giving away the winning smartphone to one lucky voter who participates in the final round. You can find the contest rules here before you vote for your favorite.
Here's a look back at how we reached this point, starting with the Final Four.
- March 29: BlackBerry Priv beats HTC One A9
- March 31: Alcatel Idol 4 & 4S beats the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
And here's a recap of the quarterfinals.
- March 23: HTC One A9 defeated Apple iPhone 6 and 6s
- March 24: Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge defeatedXiaomi Mi 5
- March 25: BlackBerry Priv defeated Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X
- March 28: Alcatel Idol 4 & 4s defeatedMicrosoft Lumia 950 and 950 XL
Finally, here's a look back at the first round match-ups:
- March 11: Apple iPhone 6s and 6s Plus beats Acer Liquid Jade 2
- March 14: Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge beats HP Elite X3
- March 15: Google Nexus 6P and 5X beats Asus ZenFone 2
- March 16: Alcatel Idol 4 and 4S beats LG G5
- March 17: HTC One A9 beats Huawei Mate 8
- March 18: Xiaomi Mi 5 beats OnePlus 2
- March 21: BlackBerry Priv beats Sony Xperia X
- March 22: Microsoft Lumia 950 and 950 XL beats Motorola Droid Turbo 2
Which phone will earn your vote? Did your favorite device get snubbed by our selection committee? Let us hear about it in the forums.