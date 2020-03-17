Are you a cord cutter debating Sling Orange vs Blue? Sling TV offers three different tiers of service at two prices: Orange ($30), Blue ($30) and Orange + Blue ($45). But what's the difference?

First, Sling TV is one of the best streaming services in the market. It's a live TV service that can replace a cable package, offering you access to networks like ESPN, AMC, CNN, Fox News, Comedy Central, Food Network, BBC America and TNT. In addition to watching these channels live, Sling TV allows you to record shows and movies on a Cloud DVR, so you can watch your favorite programs anytime and anywhere. Sling TV also offers premium channels and add-on packages, so you can mix and match features. And Sling is widely available on almost every device you can think of.

Sling Orange vs Blue are the two basic, cheaper plans and they are very similar with one big difference: the channel lineup. Read more about Sling Orange vs. Blue and learn everything else you need to know about Sling TV.

Sling Orange vs Blue: What is the Sling Orange plan?

Sling Orange used to be the cheaper of Sling's packages, but now it costs the same as Sling Blue — $30 per month (though the first month is $10 off, at $20). Orange gives you access to 32 live channels, including ESPN, CNN, BBC America, AMC, Lifetime, TNT and TBS. You can stream only one channel at a time, whether you’re recording or watching live.

Sling Orange vs Blue: What is the Sling Blue plan?

Sling Blue costs $30 per month and gives you access to 47 live channels. However, Blue does not include every Orange channel by default; there’s no Disney and no ESPN, for starters. On the plus side, Sling Blue is a multi-stream service, which means you can access the service on up to 3 devices at once. Three different people could use the account simultaneously, or you could record three shows while you’re away, or mix and match.

Sling Blue users also have the opportunity to watch NBC stations, including NBC, USA, Bravo and SyFy.

Sling Orange vs Blue: What is the difference?

The biggest difference between Sling Orange vs Blue is the single-stream nature of Orange versus the multi-stream nature of Blue. However, the channel selection differs as well, making it somewhat difficult to tell which service carries which programs, and which channels work with multi-stream functionality.



For example, both services can access the Pac-12 networks for college sports, as well as the Starz and Starz Encore movie channels. The pricing varies somewhat depending on the plan, though. Both Sling Orange and Blue subscribers can add NBA League Pass, which just became available on Sling, for an extra $29 per month.

Sling Orange vs Blue: Is my favorite channel available through Orange or Blue?

Consult our handy chart below to find out Sling Orange vs Blue's channel lineups:



Sling Blue Sling Orange Sling Blue + Orange ESPN No Yes Yes AMC Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Yes FOX News Yes No Yes MSNBC Yes No Yes HLN Yes No Yes HGTV Yes Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Cartoon Network / Adult Swim Yes Yes Yes Disney

No

Yes

Yes

History Yes Yes Yes ESPN2 No Yes Yes ESPN3 No Yes Yes TNT Yes Yes Yes Food Network Yes Yes Yes TBS Yes Yes Yes BBC America Yes Yes Yes Freeform No Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes Yes A&E Yes Yes Yes Viceland Yes Yes Yes Fuse

Yes

Yes

Yes

Lifetime Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes AXS TV Yes Yes Yes Newsy Yes Yes Yes Cheddar Yes Yes Yes Bloomberg Television Yes Yes Yes Local Now Yes Yes Yes Fox Yes No Yes NBC Yes No Yes Fox Sports Yes No Yes NFL Network Yes No Yes NBA League Pass*

Yes*

Yes* Yes*

FX Yes No Yes USA Yes No Yes Bravo Yes No Yes FS1 Yes No Yes FS2 Yes No Yes NBCSN Yes No Yes NBC RSN

Yes

No

Yes

FXX Yes No Yes Tribeca Shortlist

Yes

Yes

Yes

SyFY Yes No Yes Nick Jr. Yes No Yes Tru TV Yes No Yes BET Yes No Yes National Geographic Yes No Yes Nat Geo Wild Yes No Yes

* for an extra $29 per month

Sling Orange vs Blue: What's changed recently?

In December 2019, Sling added Cloud DVR as a standard feature. You get 10 hours of recording with Cloud DVR Free, and Cloud DVR Plus gives you 50 hours for $5 per month.

Later that month, Sling Blue gained Fox News, MSNBC and HLN on the same day that Sling Blue and Orange packages got a $5 price hike, moving to $30 per month a piece. Sling Blue + Orange also costs $5 more, now at $45 per month.

Oh, and if Sling's prices seem cheap, that's because of how expensive everyone else is getting. Check out our Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV vs. Sling vs. Vue vs. DirecTV Now face-off for more details.

Sling Orange vs Blue: Can I get both?

Yes, you don't even have to choose Sling Orange vs Blue. In fact, Sling encourages you to, calling its $45 Orange and Blue pack its “best value.” Granted, $45 per month, plus whatever optional packages you get, put it well within the price range of a traditional cable subscription. But if you love Sling TV and want everything it has to offer, this is probably where you want to start.