Serial fans, clear your schedules, This American Life’s wildly popular mystery podcast has returned for a second season. A partnership with Pandora means that you can’t stream this season on Spotify, but you can still listen to Sarah Koenig’s investigative narrative with a podcast app or on Serial’s own website.

Image: Michael Andronico

This season of Serial follows the controversial story of Bowe Bergdahl, the U.S. soldier who walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured and held by the Taliban for nearly five years. Since Bergdahl's story was already in the news, Koenig will have to get creative about her story telling and we can't wait to hear how. Here's how to tune in and get hooked.

How to Stream Serial Season 2 at the Serial website

1. Open serialpodcast.org in a Web browser.

2. Scroll down to Episode 01 and click Episode Details.

3. Click the Circle icon.

You’re now streaming the second season of Serial from its website!

How to Stream Serial Season 2 over Pandora

1. Open the Pandora app and select Create Station. These instructions work for Pandora in a Web browser and its mobile apps.

2. Type Serial Podcast into the search field.



3. Select Serial (Podcast).

After a short advertisement you can't skip, you'll be streaming the second season of Serial on Pandora.

How to Stream Serial Season 2 on Android

1. Open your podcast app of choice and tap on the Search icon. We’re using Player FM (free).

2. Type in Serial and tap Go.

3. Tap the plus icon next to Serial.

4. Tap the back arrow.

5. Select Subscriptions.

6. Tap on Serial.

7. Tap the Play icon next to Episode 01: DUSTWUN.

You’re streaming the second season of Serial on Android.

How to Stream Serial Season 2 on iOS

1. Open the Podcasts app and tap the Search button.

2. Type in Serial and select Search.



3. Under Podcasts, tap the Serial icon.

4. Select Subscribe.

5. Tap My Podcasts.

6. Select Serial.

7. Tap on Episode 01: DUSTWUN.

You’re streaming the second season of Serial on iOS.

If you're an avid listener, tell us what you think of season 2 in the comments.