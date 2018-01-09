The Galaxy S10 Could Come With a Screen on the Back

In the not-so-distant future, some of Samsung's highest-end smartphones could offer a dual-screen display.





The folks over at Let's Go Digital have discovered a patent Samsung filed recently on a technology that would allow it to have screens on both sides of a smartphone. The patent, which BGR reported earlier, envisions a variety of ways the technology — which would use bendable screens to deliver the feature — could work.



In one example, the rear screen would bend around the bottom of the handset, leaving room at the top of both the front and rear panels for an earpiece and rear-facing camera, among other features. There might be a thin bezel on the sides of the handset, but it would be absent entirely on the bottom, where the screen would wrap around to the other side.



Samsung's patent also describes how the screen could wrap around the sides, allowing for bezels at the top and bottom to store components. The sides of the phone, however, would lose the bezels entirely.



Samsung has been investing heavily in bendable and foldable screens for quite some time. And there are ongoing rumors that a foldable handset, to be known as the Galaxy X, could be launching soon.



But the technology described in these latest patents suggests Samsung could deliver two-sided screen functionality. And in so doing, it could enhance the ways users would interact with a smartphone's software.



For instance, its patent describes how the front-facing display could provide contextual information about an incoming call, including a picture of the person's face and options to either accept or reject it. The back could also provide that information, giving you two opportunities to decide whether you want to chat with a caller.



Samsung believes the feature could be especially useful as a notification technology. If you're in a meeting, for instance, and you place your phone face-down on a table, you could see notifications on the rear screen and decide how to respond, without ever picking up your phone.



Samsung's patent could also have some interesting ramifications for games. The technology could possibly display additional context to whatever you're looking at on the main screen.



Still, like other major companies, Samsung files for patents all the time. And it's possible that this technology will never find its way to a future device, like the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, or whatever else Samsung decides to make. Take this patent with a proverbial grain of salt.



