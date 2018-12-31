Major Galaxy S10 Leak Shows Design Up Close

Samsung's Galaxy S10 launch is right around the corner. And now, we have what looks like a very clear picture of what the company has planned for the handset.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Ice Universe, who has been one of the more prolific — and accurate — leakers in recent memory, has published a new image of what he says is the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite. As always, we can't confirm that the image is accurate, but it appears to be a press photo or an image that would be published to Samsung's website to promote the smartphone, suggesting it could be the real deal.

The leak, which was earlier reported on by Forbes, depicts a smartphone with thin bezels all around and a metal finish around the spine. Perhaps most importantly to many, the smartphone doesn't come with the unsightly notch at the top and instead relies upon a camera hole at the top-right of the screen to house its front-facing camera.

In an interesting twist compared to recent Galaxy S releases, the Lite won't come with a curved screen, according to the leak. Instead, Samsung will opt for a flat display. It's also worth noting that the image clearly shows a headphone jack at the bottom, which should make some folks quite happy.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, and More

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the smartphone's design is just how much it looks like an iPhone XS. Indeed, if Apple found a way to eliminate the notch and go with a cut-out for the front-facing camera, it would be nearly impossible to tell them apart.

According to most reports, Samsung is planning three main Galaxy S10 versions this year: the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The Lite would be the cheapest of the three and come with a single lens camera on the back, according to reports. It'll also feature a 5.8-inch screen.

The Galaxy S10 will also come with a 6.1-inch screen, but offer a dual camera array on the back, according to reports. The Galaxy S10+ is expected to sport a 6.4-inch screen and ship with a six-camera array, including dual front-facing lens and four cameras on the back.

Later, a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 may debut with a mammoth 6.7-inch display.

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S10 lineup in February at Mobile World Congress, but it may come as soon as Feb. 20. The handsets will likely ship in March.