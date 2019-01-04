Galaxy S10 Bolt Could Sport 5G, Better Battery

Samsung had been rumored to be working on four new Galaxy S10 models this year. But according to a new report, there may be a fifth.

The fifth device will be known as the Galaxy S10 Bolt, Dutch blog TechTastic is reporting, citing sources. It's unclear exactly how it'll get its name, but some important features might tell the story. For one, it'll work over 5G, allowing you to access the ultra-fast network in areas where it's available this year. Additionally, Samsung will bundle a larger battery in the Bolt, according to the report. Lastly, it'll be exclusive to Verizon.

According to earlier reports, Samsung had been planning to unveil three devices next month: the cheaper Galaxy S10 Lite, the standard Galaxy S10, and the largest of the three, the Galaxy S10+. Later this year, Samsung was expected to unveil the Galaxy S10 5G, which would come with 5G connectivity and offer a 6.7-inch screen, making it larger than the 6.4-inch display you'd find in the Galaxy S10+.

The new TechTastic report suggests Samsung's Galaxy S10 Bolt will take many of the same cues from the Galaxy S10 5G, which will likely be carrier-agnostic. Indeed, the device is expected to ship with a 6.7-inch screen and like the others, run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the U.S. It'll also likely ship with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It could also come with a ceramic finish.

Still, questions remain. There's no telling from the TechTastic report when the device will launch and how much it'll cost. But if it's real — and we don't know yet whether it's real — look to hear more in the coming weeks.